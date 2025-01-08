Proud homeowner shares photos documenting drastic backyard transformation: 'I can't wait to see next summer'

"That's a great way to use the whole yard."

The Reddit post features several photos of a large two-story home bought a year ago. Before the vegetative transformation, deconstructing work included removing a dead tree and other non-native vegetation. Now, the place is a haven for several native species after some intensive rewilding.

The homeowner, who is in Zone 7a in Tennessee, described the lawn project as "sterile and a maintenance task" they didn't want. Since doing all that prep, the OP proudly stated, "I have put in 15+ native trees and shrubs, a wildlife pond, and a few paths to enjoy."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

So what else does the homeowner plan for the budding pollinator haven? Gardening is in their future, and they're "particularly excited for the red buckeye, American elderberry, American plum, and the American smoke tree."

With so many native species on this land, expect to see lots of friendly wildlife like ladybugs, robins, butterflies, and bees. Understanding what these plants and trees attract, the OP later commented, "Oh, and of course some bird houses added."

As these pollinators fertilize the OP's and other plants, they ensure the food chain keeps going. Plus, they add to a calming home atmosphere as one can wake up to the sound of hummingbirds or the colorful fluttering butterflies in the garden.

Planting all those trees aids in clean air due to oxygen production and carbon absorption. The Redditor is providing a habitat for squirrels and birds. Since they retain soil moisture, trees also help prevent erosion and storm runoff. Your property value will also thank you — there may be an increase of 10-15%, according to Green Vista Tree Care.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The comments are full of praise for all the hard work.

One person wisely advised: "Right now your gutter down spout is draining really close to the foundation of your house. I recommend extending the downspout into an area of your garden that would appreciate the water. Your plants will be happy."

Reconfiguring the spout can also prevent unnecessary runoff from going into local waterways. Even if the owner isn't using pesticides, which doesn't seem like they are, runoff can carry other elements it may pick up along the way.

🗣️ If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

One comment exclaimed what others likely feel: "I can't wait to see next summer. Please promise to keep us updated."

Another compliment read, "That's a great way to use the WHOLE yard. You will love the seating area when your plants start attracting wildlife."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.