Frustrated gardener catches thief who took first cucumber from their garden: ‘I could think of much worse fates’

Is there anything more rewarding than seeing your hard work and dedication pay off? One Redditor was robbed of this experience when they discovered their pup helped herself to the very first cucumber out of the garden.

The Redditor put their pup on blast in r/AnimalsBeingJerks, where, along with a pic of the cucumber thief, they explained what happened.

“My first cucumber from my first veggie garden,” they wrote. “Was planning to put it in a salad this weekend…”

Looks like the salad will have to wait. As the OP pointed out, this is their first veggie garden, so hopefully, they have many more cucumbers to come.

Photo Credit: u/sdev19 / Reddit

Gardening, while always a staple hobby, is getting quite popular lately, as TikTok and Instagram blow up with tricks and hacks to turn small spaces or traditional backyards into thriving gardens full of fresh food.

The hobby’s boost in popularity seems to stem from environmental consciousness and an effort to cut down on grocery costs. It’s obvious how having fresh greens or a plump cucumber out back can save you some cash, especially if you strategically choose higher-price grocery items to grow.

But growing your own produce also benefits the environment. First, having your produce section readily available helps cut down on the demand for produce in stores. If we can all grow cucumbers at home, that means less need for them to be shipped to our grocery stores from places like Spain, Mexico, and the Netherlands. That means less planet-warming gases are released into our atmosphere from shipping trucks, ships, trains, and planes.

On a smaller scale, gardening at home means less food waste. How often have you thrown out fresh produce you couldn’t eat in time? About one-third of all food in the United States is thrown away each year. In our homes alone, that means about 42 billion pounds of food is going in the trash.

However, when you grow your own vegetables, you’re much more likely to harvest what you need when you need it, wasting less.

A garden is also a great place to put the food you do have to throw away to good use. Composting not only eliminates more waste at home, it will also help your garden thrive.

While this Redditor was obviously upset their pup beat them to their first harvest, they admitted they couldn’t think of a better thief to lose some produce to.

“Man plans and dog laughs,” joked one commenter.

“Realize it wasn’t your plan, but I imagine your buddy enjoyed it every bit as much as you would have enjoyed that salad,” another said. “I could think of much worse fates for your first cucumber!”

The OP agreed. “You’re right,” they wrote. “And she was hella proud she got a hold of it, too.”

