Passerby sparks frustration after sharing photo of neighbor's problematic yard feature: 'I ... just wonder why?'

by Jenna Reilly
There are a lot of different methods to maintain a healthy yard, but pouring concrete around a tree is not one of them. 

In the r/arborists subreddit, one user shared a photograph of their neighbor's unfortunate gardening mistake and wrote: "I drive past this all week and just wonder WHY?" 

The image shows a huge tree with its base and root flare surrounded by concrete. 

"At least … it's not volcano mulch," one Redditor commented

Mulch volcanoes are another damaging landscaping tactic that sees dirt piled high around the base of a tree. Excessive mulch is unnecessary and expensive, and it also deprives roots of air and sunlight, causing decay and disease.

There are far superior ways to create a healthy yard, like adding native plants or a natural lawn

Native plants are adapted to their natural habitats, so they need less to thrive. This decreases homeowners' water bills and service fees while reducing time spent doing yard work.

Furthermore, native plants encourage biodiversity and create a healthy ecosystem for pollinators – like bees and butterflies – which help protect our food supply.

Clover and buffalo grass are two low-maintenance options for switching to a natural lawn and replacing traditional turf grass (or concrete). Xeriscaping, a landscaping method that reduces or eliminates the need for irrigation, can create an interesting aesthetic with stones and drought-tolerant plants

Even partial lawn replacements with any of these options or native plant gardens allow homeowners to reap the many benefits. 

Redditors were outraged to see the tree surrounded by concrete. One user wrote, "The tree will win with time."

Another user commented, "Poor tree is trying [its] best to bust through that concrete."

In response, another Redditor joked, "Idk about you, but I'm rooting for it!"

