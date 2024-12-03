  • Home Home

Delighted homeowner shares impressive photo of low-maintenance landscaping transformation: 'It sure looks neat'

by Alexis McDonell
Photo Credit: iStock

More and more people are turning to native plants to create beautiful, low-maintenance yards that are better for the environment. Over on r/landscaping, one Reddit user shared an inspiring example of how stunning these gardens can be.

Their post features a photo of a garden full of succulents and cactuses, stone walls, and a charming pebble pathway.

The star of the show? A drought-tolerant succulent known as elephant bush or spekboom.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I love the way my Portulacaria afra is cascading over the rock wall," the OP wrote, showcasing how native plants can elevate the design of any outdoor space.

But this setup isn't just about aesthetics — native plant landscaping has real benefits for homeowners and the planet. Plants such as Portulacaria afra have adapted to local climates, so they need less water, fertilizer, and maintenance to thrive. They also support pollinators including bees and butterflies, which are vital for maintaining our food supply and ecosystems. 

Even replacing part of a traditional grass lawn with native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can save money, reduce water use, and boost biodiversity. This makes native landscaping a practical and impactful way to rethink yard design that doesn't sacrifice beauty, blending function and style effortlessly.

According to Calscape, native plants in California need 60-80% less water than traditional lawns because they are fully acclimated to their regions and climates. 

The Reddit community was quick to hype up this yard. "Your garden? It sure looks neat, well done," one user said.

Another added, "This is my dream garden, so rugged yet so full of life." And a third chimed in with, "Oooh, I love an appropriate climate garden! Looks amazing!"

If this post proves anything, it's that native plants can transform a yard into something truly special. Whether it's a cascading succulent or a full xeriscaped garden, native landscaping is a win for homeowners and the environment alike.

