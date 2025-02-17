Homeowner left fuming after brazen vandalism leaves them exposed: 'Never will I be part of an HOA'

A Redditor recently had some fuming to do over at r/mildlyinfuriating.

Their local homeowners association cut their privacy bushes without permission, leaving a wide-open view out their side windows to the neighbors.

We've seen maintenance crews go way too far on bushes before, often at the behest of authorities besides the resident. Putting aside the frustration of having the property managed without notice or consent, aggressive pruning like this is often bad for the plant. Properly pruning a bush can actually be a multi-year affair.

Experts at Iowa State University suggest removing one-third of the oldest ground-level stems one year, then another half of the remaining old stems the next. The last of the old wood can go in the last year. Doing each of these rounds in March or early April is best, and thinning out some of the new shoots should also help keep everything healthy.

Engaging in HOA conflicts effectively is quite important when it comes to maintaining a healthy green space on your property or installing solar. Having a yard with good shrubs and trees helps promote local biodiversity, add protection against flood conditions, and prevent soil erosion — all things a good homeowners association should have a vested interest in maintaining.

If you're locking horns with your HOA, we have a guide on how to fight your homeowners association.

Reddit users were understandably on the original poster's side.

"Never will I be part of an HOA," said one commenter.

One of the top-voted comments went to town on HOAs. "I hate HOAs. I've told my wife, next place we move to, my first ask to the real estate agent won't be square footage, bedrooms, etc but NO HOAs. I want to be able to paint my house purple. Why? Because I can. My neighbors don't pay my mortgage, they shouldn't have a say on what kind of plants I keep or when my Christmas lights can go up."

