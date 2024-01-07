Homeowner stuns with incredible transformation of traditional lawn: ‘This is so important’

A Redditor in r/collapse, a forum dedicated to deepening understanding of societal collapse while providing mutual support, shared an uplifting personal effort they made to help support their local environment.

“I turned my lawn into a rain garden with pollinator habitat and edible plants,” the poster wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Through a series of photos, the user showed how they rerouted their house’s downspouts to deliver rainwater in a section of the yard and made a “river” out of rocks to ensure proper drainage.

The garden included a variety of useful and delicious plants such as berries, garlic bulbs, shelling peas, and beans, as well as herbs like sage and lemon balm.

A rain garden like this is an efficient, water-saving alternative to a traditional lawn, as it is designed to collect rainwater and absorb it into the soil. The deep roots of native plants help to keep the soil loose, allowing even more water to soak in while preventing flooding.

By rewilding your yard with native plants as this Reddit user did, you can save money on your utility bills by conserving water, reduce the need for constant mowing and trimming, and create a beautiful, eco-friendly habitat for your area’s pollinators.

As an added bonus, growing your own food by introducing edible plants to your garden can help you eat healthier, reduce your pollution footprint, and cut down on the amount of material waste created by plastic packaging.

Commenters applauded the OP’s work as they appreciated the inspiring lawn makeover.

“This is so important, backyards have much more acres combined than protected natural habitats,” one user said.

“Awesome. I’d really like to do this and think that everyone who is able should. Nice job!” another Redditor wrote.

“More people should do this for so many reasons. It not only reduces the need for any kind of lawn maintenance but creates habitats for insects, reptiles, and small animals,” a third added.

