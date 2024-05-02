Homeowner debates best way to add variety to ground cover without upsetting HOA: 'It's like National Geographic out here'

"I could see these being a great way to add a little pollinator value to your yard."

Changing a grass lawn into a more habitable environment for pollinators and native plant species is a great way to support local ecosystems; however, it isn't always easy to accomplish when dealing with a homeowners association.

In a Reddit post in the r/NoLawns subreddit, a user reached out for some advice on how to incorporate wild flowers into a patch of lawn they had already transformed into clover cover.

"I am wondering if flowers would have any chance against established clover given how aggressive it is," the user asked in their post. They are also being careful not to get in trouble with their HOA for not having an all-green lawn.

🗣️ If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The Redditor described that they already have a four-foot strip of clover cover on their lawn, which is a fantastic way to keep your yard green, use less water, and be pollinator-friendly. Now, wanting to have an even more native lawn, the user said they wanted to plant low-growing wildflowers without getting in trouble with their HOA.





💡 Get money for home upgrades

Rewiring America makes it easy to get info about upgrading your home with tax credits. Sign up today to learn more about helping yourself while helping the planet.



By clicking Learn More, you agree to send your info to Rewiring America, who agrees to use it according to their privacy policy



HOAs are often difficult to deal with, especially when it comes to modifying a traditional grass lawn or home with something more sustainable and biodiverse. Homeowners have to battle with their HOAs to make the money-saving changes, whether a native lawn or solar panels. Yet, there are ways to succeed.

In a Washington Post article, a homeowner named Joseph Schiarizzi detailed how his thriving vegetable garden resulted in a legal battle with his HOA.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"I specifically bought this house because nothing in the HOA documents said that I couldn't garden," Schiarizzi told the Post. His garden had harvested 215 pounds of food to share with neighbors. The HOA, however, sent him multiple letters demanding he get rid of his vegetable garden.

Schiarizzi's legal battle has been intense, but there are many other ways to approach an HOA and win your case — or work around the regulations.

Commenters on the original post had helpful advice.

One commenter suggested some low-growing flowers, writing, "I could see these being a great way to add a little pollinator value to your yard without dealing with the HOA."

The OP responded in thanks, noting that if the pollinators aren't interested, plenty of other wildlife, like squirrels and birds, have loved the clover.

"It's like National Geographic out here!" they wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.