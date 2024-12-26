Homeowner considers taking action after neighbor introduces trouble to front yard: 'Call ... and report it'

"Their unit is up for sale, but I don't think they've moved out yet."

Neighbors may disagree about anything from garbage cans to property lines. But invasive plants pose an extra layer of drama between residents if left unchecked. One Reddit user posted about their neighbor planting a Callery pear in the front yard of their townhouse.

"It's growing rapidly and starting to shade out my pollinator plants. Their unit is up for sale, but I don't think they've moved out yet," they said. "In addition, the tree is planted about a foot from my foundation, and I'm concerned about the damage it may cause."

The poster asked for advice on whether the plant may die on its own or if they could do anything to speed up the process without damaging their pollinator flowers.

Because of the type of the plant, the post sparked a debate in the comments. The Callery pear tree is native to East Asia, and it can spread aggressively.

Many U.S. states consider it invasive and encourage people to get rid of them. But it's one thing for a resident to remove troublesome plants from their own yard or garden and another problem entirely if it involves a neighbor.

These disagreements between neighbors can slow down the removal process of invasive plants and put native greenery in danger. This is a tough barrier for homeowners who may be seeking climate-friendly solutions for the good of the neighborhood — not to mention that rewilded and natural lawns are low maintenance and can slash the money spent on water bills.

Commenters on the Reddit post suggested they may have a case to cut it down, though talking to the neighbor directly or reaching out to the HOA to take care of it first may be a more diplomatic solution.

"Why not just talk to your neighbor and express your concern?" one person asked.

"If you have an HOA, contact them about the foundation issue," another suggested.

"If it's an invasive species, call the local agricultural or forestry agency and report it, then cut it down," a third person said. "Invasive species are supposed to be destroyed immediately so they can't spread."

