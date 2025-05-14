Redditor shares astonishing hack for organizing dreaded 'cable drawer': 'This is an amazing idea'

Cables and cords seem to have a mind of their own when they are left alone in a drawer or pocket. No matter what, they are going to end up twisted and tangled.

One Redditor had enough and found an incredibly simple way to restore peace to their stash of wires.

The scoop

This innovator knew they needed a method to keep their cables stored compactly but still separate from one another.

As they showed in a post in r/mildlysatisfying, they found exactly what they were looking for in an unexpected place: the bathroom.

Their photo proved that all it took was 15 used-up toilet paper rolls and a small cardboard box to completely solve the classic cable conundrum. Every loose cable had a spot inside one of the rolls, and the mess was gone.

"Finally no more chaos in the cable drawer," the homeowner wrote.

How it's helping

The mental relief of improving a cluttered spot in your home is real, and not wasting time standing there solving a jumble of cables is another win.

But did you know this kind of organization can save you money? When electronics get tangled up, they are more likely to wear down quickly. That forces you to buy new chargers again and again.

Instead, a simple solution like an upcycled cardboard divider can save you the hassle, plus a couple of bucks.

Not to mention, electronics waste and packaging waste are immense problems. That means finding little ways to preserve what you have and reuse what you can can protect humans and wildlife. This can keep harmful plastics and chemicals out of our environment, and it often improves your home at the same time.

It's also OK if you're trying to get rid of clutter, not organize it. There are easy ways you can still make extra cash off your things — including old electronics — while also keeping them out of landfills.

What everyone's saying

The subreddit's community got a kick out of the idea, and many readers were inspired to try a repurposing project of their own.

"This is an amazing idea," one commenter wrote. "I'm gonna have to steal it for myself."

"It works really good," another affirmed.

"Nice roll hack!" exclaimed a third.

