Scientists discover remarkable potential of using microwave energy in latest breakthrough — and it could affect how we use our electronics

Electronic waste has become a real problem as the world's demand for more electronic gadgets grows.

University researchers from Italy and Japan have just figured out a great solution to an annoying problem of modern life: how to responsibly and efficiently recycle electric cords.

Scientists from Sophia University in Japan and Università di Pavia in Italy recently published a study on the development of a way to use microwave energy to efficiently recycle old cords.

We're all swimming in them: cords we still use, ones we haven't used in years, ones we save in case we need them in the future. E-waste has become a real problem as the world's demand for more electronic gadgets grows.

According to the World Counts, 48 million tons of e-waste were generated in 2024 alone. That number is expected to rise to 82 million tons by 2030.

E-waste contains lots of valuable materials that can be reclaimed and used again, like metals, semiconductors, and rare elements. But all too often, they end up in landfills.

That's why this breakthrough has so much potential.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The recycling method is called microwave-induced pyrolysis. It's essentially a way to use microwave energy rather than toxic chemicals to break down the plastic coating of PVC wiring to get to the valuable copper inside. But rather than melt the plastic, the method basically breaks down the PVC into chlorine, which can be recycled into hydrochloric acid, and carbon black, a pure carbon coloring agent.

That's great because, according to Techxplore, only 35% of PVC wiring is recycled. And unfortunately, when it is recycled, waste PVC wiring is often shipped to developing countries for cheap recycling. That can mean exploitative labor practices and unregulated, pollutive recycling methods.

This new microwave technology eliminates the need for labor-intensive recycling techniques, which should dramatically lower the cost of recycling wiring and make it a cleaner process overall. That, in turn, should make recycling PVC wiring more popular.

🗣️ How do you usually dispose of your old electronics?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

And the more plastics and toxic metals we can keep out of landfills the better.

If you'd like to learn more about how to keep your home as plastic-free as possible, explore this guide.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.