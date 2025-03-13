Homeowner met with urgent warning after sharing photo of aggressive yard invader: 'Get rid of it'

"Seems to be spreading at a rapid rate."

A homeowner who was curious about a plant taking over their yard learned from Reddit that it was invasive and needed to be removed quickly.

"This plant seems to be spreading at a rapid rate," the original poster wrote in r/invasivespecies. Their initial search indicated Japanese knotweed, but they weren't certain.

"Interestingly they are focused around a spot a tree was previously removed from that does not grow grass," the OP added.

Several commenters clocked the plant as a Bradford pear, with one warning, "Definitely pear, and definitely you want to get rid of it."

Several states have added the Bradford pear to their invasive species lists and are looking to help homeowners and municipalities replace the trees, per USA Today.

Bradford pear trees are infamous for their smell, rapid spread, and impact on birds' food sources, straining local wildlife. Their weak branches can break easily in strong winds, making them a headache for homeowners to clean up after.

The removal process, as described by commenters with experience, is also difficult. Several Redditors recommended applying herbicides such as glyphosate, better known as Roundup, directly to the plant. Glyphosate has been deemed to have low toxicity for humans by the Environmental Protection Agency, but several contradicting studies indicate it could be harmful, with no definitive answer.

Native plants are also much easier for homeowners to maintain, as they require less water and other resources such as fertilizer. They also don't need as much physical care, reducing the need for pollution-emitting mowers and saving you time from physical work to enjoy the benefits of your garden or yard.

As Angela Sokolowski, invasive species coordinator at the Missouri Department of Conservation, told USA Today, "Native species will benefit nature the most, as those plants evolved as key components of the natural food chains of pollinators, birds, and other wildlife."

If you want to encourage native species and their benefits, check out our guide to rewilding your yard.

