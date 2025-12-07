Vehicle owner shares honest reactions after making switch from gas car: 'First EV purchase'

"I find that most people who complain about this car don't take the time to read the manual."

The proud owner of a new Audi EV has taken to Reddit to show off their vehicle and to share how much more efficient it has been compared to their last car.

On the r/etron subreddit, the original poster shared a photo of their new Audi e-tron Q8, titling their post, "First EV Purchase."

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I'm delighted with my recent purchase," the OP wrote. "Compared to my [Infiniti] Q50, which was barely providing good mileage, this car is offering significantly better mileage and increased utility."

Other Redditors took to the comments to congratulate OP on their purchase and to give their takes.

"Beauty," applauded one user.

"We got the Q6 e-tron at the end of August and it's been a fantastic car," said another. "I love driving it. I love being a passenger in it."

"I find that most people who complain about this car don't take the time to read the manual for how it works or spend the time playing with everything learning how it should work," they continued.

According to the Department of Energy, driving an EV can save thousands of dollars per year in fuel costs.

Additionally, per the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, EVs release less planet-heating pollution per mile than a gas-powered vehicle, even when an EV is charged off an average power grid.

In order to push the environmental benefits and cost savings of driving an EV even further, many homeowners charge their EVs from home solar panels. Charging off home solar is cheaper than doing so off the grid or at public charging stations, plus you have the added benefit of knowing that your vehicle is powered by cleaner, renewable energy from the sun.

