Homeowner warned after installing popular landscaping product with disturbing repercussions: 'It will look like garbage in a couple of years'

A Redditor frustrated with the installation of their artificial turf backyard may wish they had heeded the advice of some commenters and gone with a more natural, environmentally friendly option instead.

As shared in the r/LawnCare subreddit, the poster expressed their disappointment with the quality of work done on installing turf throughout their yard. Photos included with the post showed visible seams, turf awkwardly cut around certain items, and gaps with a black tarp seen underneath.

"I paid a hefty sum … and am experiencing buyer's remorse," the original poster wrote. "Am I overreacting? Should I be upset about this?"

Many commenters agreed that the work appeared subpar and that the homeowner should ask the installers to come and fix their work.

Others were more upset with the owner's choice to install turf in the first place.

"The thing about astroturf is that even with a good install, it will look like garbage in a couple of years," one commenter wrote.

Artificial grass is typically made with nonbiodegradable materials, such as nylon, and hazardous chemicals like PFAS. The plastic tarps that can go underneath the lawns can break apart, becoming microplastics that seep into the soil and water — a hazard to both wildlife and human health.

Many people who choose artificial lawns do so for the purported ease of maintenance, but that doesn't always prove to be true. Turf lawns still attract dust, dirt, and debris that must be vacuumed or otherwise cleaned off. And with an estimated lifespan of just over a decade, entire lawns will need replacing — at a high cost. They also contribute to the heat island effect.

For truly low-cost, maintenance-free lawn care that you can feel good about, consider going natural and rewilding your lawn. By planting native plants or grass replacements such as clover, you'll be contributing to your local ecosystem the way nature intended — and one that's largely hands off.

Upgrades such as xeriscaping not only make your lawn more drought-resistant, meaning you'll use less water, but also more friendly to pollinators, which can improve the quality of life for all plants and wildlife in your neighborhood. Humans also benefit from happy pollinators since they help protect our food supply.

Several commenters on the Reddit post pointed out that turf lawns provide no environmental benefits, particularly when compared to other simple options. One user commented: "It's just a massive F U to nature."

Another user wrote: "Find another landscaping solution that's not glorified outdoor carpet."

One Redditor simply said: "That's horrible."

