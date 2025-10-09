Homeowner warned after sharing plans to use harmful backyard product: 'Be careful'

"Wouldn't be a good enough reason to convince me."

One homeowner was talked out of installing artificial turf in their yard, thanks to the community on Reddit.

The original poster posted their query in a subreddit for Westchester, New York, saying they were moving to the area and considering fake turf.

"The water savings and overall ease to upkeep is a lot vs a traditional lawn," they said, explaining their rationale.

Redditors were quick to dissuade the person about artificial turf. One person shared an article from The Conversation, linking artificial turf with an increased risk for MRSA, an infection particularly resistant to antibiotics.

"To each their own, but lawn maintenance alone wouldn't be a good enough reason to convince me to turf over my acre," they wrote in their response.

Artificial turf has also raised concerns when it comes to PFAS, aka "forever chemicals," which can end up in the soil and have been linked to cancer, liver damage, decreased fertility, and an increased risk of asthma, among other potential risks, as the Philadelphia Inquirer noted.

A 2024 study showed that athletes playing on fake grass had an increased risk of exposure to these chemicals, a worrying fact considering it's a material commonly used for youth sports fields.

Another Redditor warned: "When it's hot that stuff will burn paws and bare feet so be careful."

That's another drawback of artificial turf: its ability to retain heat, which can cause heat-induced illnesses in children and adults, like dehydration, heat stroke, and blisters, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Many Redditors recommended the OP go for a natural lawn or let their yard become more wild. One person said they were interested in replacing their lawn with native grasses or a moss lawn, which will "look really cool and use significantly less water."

That thinking is backed up by data from the California Department of Water Resources, which notes native plants can use 85% less water annually than a monoculture lawn.

Native lawns also require less maintenance and can be more cost-effective than the costly installation of artificial turf.

The OP was grateful for all the advice offered, especially the push by many to go with a native lawn. "Great to know that there many better alternatives than having an artificial turf!" they wrote.

