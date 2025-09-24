  • Home Home

Passerby stunned after finding vintage items left out with trash on curb: 'Would make me feel like royalty'

"Good job saving them!"

by Beth Newhart
"Good job saving them!"

Photo Credit: iStock

Taking out the trash is a part of life, but sometimes a rare gem can be found in the rubbish if you know how to spot it.

In the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit, a Reddit user posted photos of two seemingly antique chairs they found left out for trash pickup near their home. They were surprised to discover such old pieces of quality furniture in good shape for free.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Found these sitting out for bulk trash pickup the other week in my neighborhood. They're heavy, detailed, and definitely old — late 1800s/early 1900s I think. Can't believe they were just left for the dump!" they said in their post.

Commenters agreed with the poster's shock at the unexpected find and expressed their jealousy over the chairs.

"Good job saving them!" one user said.

"That first one would make me feel like royalty," a user commented.

"They both look well preserved too!" one user said.

"Amazing. That hand needlework on the second one may make it worth something in the right auction house. If one loves antique furniture there is so much available right now cheap or...free," another commenter said.

It's not a new concept to keep your eyes peeled for usable furniture that your neighbors may have left out on the curb, but there are certainly communities on the internet now dedicated to dumpster diving and sharing their finds. One person's trash can definitely be another's treasure.

If you have furniture or other household goods that are still in working condition that you want to get rid of, you should first make an effort to responsibly give them away, donate them, or sell them before trashing them.

People don't always make this effort, which is why dumpster divers know they can occasionally find rare gems in the garbage. Picking up roadside furniture and combing through trash bins goes a step beyond thrifting in resale shops.

Of course, saving anything usable from a landfill is a win for the environment. Whether you find your secondhand items on the curb or in a store, it's always better than buying something new.

