Passerby stunned after finding vintage items left out with trash on curb: 'Would make me feel like royalty'

Taking out the trash is a part of life, but sometimes a rare gem can be found in the rubbish if you know how to spot it.

In the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit, a Reddit user posted photos of two seemingly antique chairs they found left out for trash pickup near their home. They were surprised to discover such old pieces of quality furniture in good shape for free.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Found these sitting out for bulk trash pickup the other week in my neighborhood. They're heavy, detailed, and definitely old — late 1800s/early 1900s I think. Can't believe they were just left for the dump!" they said in their post.

Commenters agreed with the poster's shock at the unexpected find and expressed their jealousy over the chairs.

"Good job saving them!" one user said.

"That first one would make me feel like royalty," a user commented.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

"They both look well preserved too!" one user said.

"Amazing. That hand needlework on the second one may make it worth something in the right auction house. If one loves antique furniture there is so much available right now cheap or...free," another commenter said.

It's not a new concept to keep your eyes peeled for usable furniture that your neighbors may have left out on the curb, but there are certainly communities on the internet now dedicated to dumpster diving and sharing their finds. One person's trash can definitely be another's treasure.

If you have furniture or other household goods that are still in working condition that you want to get rid of, you should first make an effort to responsibly give them away, donate them, or sell them before trashing them.

People don't always make this effort, which is why dumpster divers know they can occasionally find rare gems in the garbage. Picking up roadside furniture and combing through trash bins goes a step beyond thrifting in resale shops.

Of course, saving anything usable from a landfill is a win for the environment. Whether you find your secondhand items on the curb or in a store, it's always better than buying something new.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



