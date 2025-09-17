Passerby thrilled after finding valuable item next to dumpster in wealthy neighborhood: 'That's a killer find'

One cat owner just found a luxury cat tower on the curb, showing that dumpster diving can be a little less alley cat and more Aristocat.

The Reddit post from r/DumpsterDiving showed the massive cat tree in pristine condition that was rescued from a curb in a wealthy neighborhood.

"This is like a $600 deluxe pet mansion," the original poster wrote. "Was sitting next to all of the curb of a McMansion. Everything actually in the dumpster was uninteresting … It takes a lot more effort to scout everything local, but it's totally worth it."

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the photo, their cat lounges happily on the salvaged tower, now installed in the diver's home. The find, they explained, was worth at least $300 even used, which is a huge win for any pet owner who knows how expensive cat furniture can get.

Dumpster diving stories show that people often toss out perfectly usable items, especially in affluent areas, where turnover can be fast and wasteful. For savvy divers, that means big savings on essentials like furniture, appliances, and even food. And, it keeps usable goods out of the landfill.

Every rescued item reduces demand for new products, cutting down on the resources and pollution tied to manufacturing and shipping. Thrifty wins can range all sorts of things, from people scoring appliances to beauty product finds that would have otherwise been trashed.

Of course, safety matters. Beginners should stick to residential areas with curbside piles instead of climbing into commercial dumpsters. Always sanitize anything brought home, and avoid items like mattresses or upholstered furniture unless you're sure they're pest-free. A quick wipe-down, steam clean, or disinfectant spray can make all the difference.

Commenters were quick to cheer the find.

"That's a killer find! I live near some of the wealthiest suburbs in America. It's a gold mine," said one commenter.

"Jesus. Can I move in there?" joked another.

With treasures like these waiting on the curb, it's clear that one person's trash really can be another's deluxe pet palace.

