Dumpster diver sparks outrage with photo of discovery in Walmart trash cans: 'Do better'

Getting brand-new stuff for free is always fun, and for some people, it's enough fun that they'll jump into a dumpster for it.

One Reddit user reported finding everything from dish soap and unopened, unexpired food to kids' toys and baby wipes in a dumpster at a Walmart near their home.

The original poster shared photos of their find, noting that they planned to give most of what they found away to people who need it. The caption says: "Walmart do better!! It's amazing how much good is just tossed into the dumpster when we have people around the world who are starving!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Dumpster diving may sound gross, but it's actually a good way to get perfectly usable goods without spending a ton of money. It also keeps waste out of our landfills, which helps to protect the soil and the water of a much larger area. Planet Forward not only touts these benefits but also notes that you may find goods that can be resold for a profit.

The Environmental Blog notes that you need to make sure you know what the rules are about dumpster diving in your area before you go, to make sure it's legal. You should also wear long pants and long sleeves, as well as shoes with tough soles, to stay safe.

If you want to go diving and the rules in your area don't allow it, consider voting for politicians who care and might change those rules. You should also target the stores you dive at carefully, focusing on products you will use or be able to sell or give away.

Other Redditors were impressed by the find, too.

"This was honestly the worst part about working at Walmart. Just PILES of food going to waste…," one person said.

"I have to wonder why they threw all that stuff out," another commenter added.

"This should be illegal. So many people go without while these people toss out perfectly good products to go into our landfills just to force people to pay for them. Makes me ill," someone else shared.

