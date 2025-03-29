Amazon customer sparks discussion after noticing major change in their deliveries: 'What can I do with it?'

"Thank you so much for all of the wonderful ideas."

People may have noticed a change in their Amazon deliveries starting last summer. In June, Amazon announced it had eliminated 95% of the plastic air fillers used for packaging, replacing them with paper filler.

This laudable moment by the mammoth internet retailer cut 15 billion air pillows annually.

Amazon is taking other steps to be more environmentally conscious. In Spain, the company has started to use bio-based plastic delivery bags made of things like vegetable oils and corn starch.

The use of paper filler does still create waste that can end up in landfills, even if it's made of entirely recycled material and is "curbside recyclable," according to Amazon.

So one Redditor decided to crowd-source creative ways to re-use the paper fillers.

"I get Amazon packages and they are using brown craft type paper to cushion contents — I love that they are doing this. I feel really bad about throwing it away. So what can I do with it?" wrote the Redditor.

Donating or swapping things like clothing and e-waste for store credit are easy ways to make some money while also decluttering. The same goes for paper.

Reusing paper is a way to save money on a variety of things, like wrapping paper, animal supplies, and even beauty supplies. And it helps consumers keep more material out of landfills.

There were suggestions that the OP use retailers other than Amazon, to which they replied, "It's just the way it is to cut costs and get quality products at an affordable price. Everyone has to do with what they have."

But the comments were flooded with other innovative, helpful answers.

"I use it as wrapping paper as well and I decorate it and doodle on it," wrote one.

"I use it to cover my counter and cook top when frying or cooking … Then I don't have to use as many cleaning products to recover from a culinary adventure," joked another.

Several said they use the paper for enrichment for their cats and dogs. The OP loved this idea and edited the post to add, "Thank you so much for all of the wonderful ideas. Last night I spent time rolling it all up. From now on I think I'll take it to the animal shelter for them to use."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.