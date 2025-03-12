  • Business Business

Amazon's latest packaging change could shake up the industry — here's what it means for your next delivery

by Gabriel Holton
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon is taking a big step towards greener shipping processes by rolling out bio-based delivery bags in Spain.

The company is testing out these new bags as part of increased efforts to reduce its reliance on plastic bags, which have detrimental environmental impacts.

"Our new Amazon Fresh bio-based bags provide protection against spills and condensation," said Alan Jacobsen, the director of materials and energy science for Amazon. 

He went on to say that the bags "are less impactful for the planet because they are made from renewable, food-safe materials derived from plants, like corn starch and vegetable oils."

The new bags, which are produced by the Italian company Novamont, offer a promising alternative to traditional plastic delivery bags. Amazon said these are durable, food-safe, and weather-resistant, and the new design does not take away from any of its usability. 

Traditional plastic bags are made from petroleum, also known as crude oil, just like gasoline. By using bags made of bio-based materials, the negative effects associated with these resources — namely, their role in our warming climate and environmental harm — can be avoided. 

Watch now: Expert unpacks key issue with sustainable product packaging, marketing

These choices will ultimately benefit humans, preventing harmful microplastics from reaching water sources and protecting communities from extreme weather conditions — both of these issues are exacerbated by plastic pollution. 

Supporting companies that choose environmentally friendly options can demonstrate that money can be made when trying to achieve a greener future. 

While the rollout of bio-based delivery bags is a significant step forward, the challenges remain in implementing such sustainable changes at a company-wide scale. Statements from Amazon have been promising thus far, and the company has shown signs of continuing the production of these products. 

"Instead of only having composting as an end-of-life solution for these materials, this new process enables biodegradable plastics to be efficiently recycled, keeping these materials in use and reducing the need for additional raw materials," said Jacobsen.

