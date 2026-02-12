Homeowner outraged after spotting aftermath of what neighbor's Airbnb guests were doing: 'It makes me so angry'

It isn't the only place Airbnb customers have gone astray.

About half of a Nashville townhouse resident's neighbors are visitors staying in Airbnb properties. And while a steady stream of new people might provide for interesting conversations, the novelty has worn off because the travelers are mostly litterbugs, according to a Reddit post in r/nashville.

"I just had to rant because I see this constantly and it makes me so angry that people lack common decency and respect," the original poster wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit



A photo included in the post shows a beer bottle and other rubbish. Cigarette butts, confetti, and balloons have also been found — all within feet of a dumpster, according to the post.

The litter isn't just an aesthetic problem. Earth Day reported that cigarette butts are the most abundant form of plastic pollution on the planet, laden with toxins and chemicals. A study published by Environmental Research estimated that 4.5 trillion cigarettes are littered each year.

Count Nashville among the polluted places. The Redditor explained that 8 of 19 units in their community are used for Airbnbs, with new tenants arriving mostly every weekend.

And Nashville isn't the only place Airbnb customers have gone astray. A property owner in North Carolina reported that visitors were wandering onto their property during a stay.

Airbnb has a community disturbance policy that prohibits excessive noise, visitors, and litter. There's also a "Neighborhood Support" page with contact information so community members can report unruly travelers.

For their part, Airbnbs remain an innovative way to travel in comfort, often with opportunities to stay in unique dwellings. Many places have convenient tech and efficient appliances, and Airbnb has offered incentive programs for hosts to make smart HVAC upgrades as part of the company's clean-energy goals.

But the planet-friendly mindset apparently isn't being carried forward by all of the service's customers. And other Redditors seemed sympathetic to the Nashville resident's litter woes, suggesting they pay the dirty deed forward.

"After the cleaning people come, pile the trash in front of the door for the next visitor," one commenter said.

Another commenter added that the resident should take the complaint to a higher power: "Are you renting or do you own? If the latter, get the HOA involved."

