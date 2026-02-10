Homeowner outraged after spotting what neighbor's Airbnb guests were doing: 'Cashing in on this'

"She has no real idea about what's going on."

A homeowner in western North Carolina is sparking heated discussion online after sharing a frustrating encounter with nearby Airbnb guests who unknowingly crossed onto their private land.

The post, shared to Reddit's r/neighborsfromhell forum, explained how the homeowner returned from vacation to find two people fishing on a non-navigable (meaning privately-owned) section of the river on their property. The land, they explained, is posted with signage and purple "no hunt/no fish" markings for nearly a quarter mile.

The moment sparked discussion, with commenters debating property rights, Airbnb responsibility, and communication breakdowns among neighbors.

According to the homeowner, the Airbnb guests themselves weren't the problem. After being told the situation, they immediately apologized and left — so politely, in fact, that the homeowner later gave them personal permission to fish during their stay.

The issue, they said, stemmed from the Airbnb host, who had allegedly told guests they could access the river all the way down to the homeowner's property — despite none of the surrounding landowners granting permission.

Things became more complicated when the original poster learned that the Airbnb owner was an elderly woman who seemed unaware of the situation.

"Apparently her son and daughter are running the Airbnb and she has no real idea about what's going on," the OP wrote.

After multiple updates, the homeowner eventually confirmed that the hosts apologized and agreed to update guest instructions to clearly state where fishing is — and isn't — allowed.

Commenters were quick to weigh in.

"You have to remember - Airbnb is strangers hosting strangers. Anything [can] happen. You got nice guests but can that be guaranteed next time," one person wrote.

Another added: "He's cashing in on this ! This is part of the renters appeal for the property. NOt nice at all , I feel for OP it's taking away the ambiance and enjoyment of the whole area."

Another commenter suggested: "If you see the nice guests again encourage them to tell about this in their review. Ask them to not tell that you gave them further permission to fish as to not encourage other guests to feel entitled to that too as you never know if the next ones are as nice!"

