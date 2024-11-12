Innovative company constructs world's first 60-sided 'Mini Dome' — and it's up for rent on Airbnb

"Designed to withstand the heat of Arizona, the cold of Alaska, and the humidity of Florida."

A company has put together the world's first 60-sided "Mini Dome," and you could be among the first to experience it via Airbnb. And if you're even more gung-ho on the concept, you can even build one yourself.

Interesting Engineering shared all the details of Dodeca Domes, which started as a DIY project by founder and designer Joshua Tulberg. Now completed, it is one of the most innovative tiny home solutions available to the public.

Measuring in at 308 square feet with two floors, the 60 identical triangle sides that form the dome provide "unmatched simplicity and manufacturability," according to the company's site.

As you would expect for a tiny home, the construction intentionally maximizes all the space available. There are no wall supports or installations taking up precious real estate.

Some notable design features Interesting Engineering called out in its open floor plan include a spiral staircase to a loft with a queen bed and a compact living room area, kitchen, and bathroom that don't skimp on the essentials.

Like other tiny homes, the Mini Dome has taken extra care in making the construction as sustainable as possible. That includes the simplicity of the foundation and its hubs and struts assembly, which requires fewer construction materials and water while being more flood-resistant, per the site.

The dome boasts "All-Climate Design," airtight weather-resistive barrier walls and flooring, mechanical ventilation, and double wall construction. That allows for ample insulation for greater weather resilience, minimal air leakage, controlled airflow, and maximum energy efficiency.

The company claims that it is "designed to withstand the heat of Arizona, the cold of Alaska, and the humidity of Florida."

The Mini Dome is one of the most innovative plays on the tiny home movement that is gaining popularity globally. A Joshua Tree dome home ripped out of Star Wars might have it beat for sheer head-turning appearance, but the Mini Dome is an exciting and accessible entrant into the fold.

The smaller size of tiny homes naturally translates to lower energy use and far fewer materials to build. That can help lower individual contributions to planet-heating carbon pollution in a big way. Most lean into eco-friendly touches like the Mini Dome to potentially achieve the passive house standard.

They also are a great value for consumers, costing way less to build than conventional homes.

For consumers interested in trying one out, the Mini Dome is located fewer than 10 minutes away from downtown Portland, per the Airbnb listing.

If you want to go a step further, Dodeca Domes will offer the bare kits and blueprints for $15,000. The company suggests allocating at least another $69,500 to cover fees, materials, furnishings, and tools. That results in an all-in price of $84,500-$137,500. It further projects 3,130 hours of labor, which equates to 24 months of working 40 hours a week.

The company says that it will provide tutorials and video guides in the future for interested DIYers.

