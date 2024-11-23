15-year-old expert issues PSA about major error homeowners are making at the curb: 'I know this is a big issue'

The ins and outs of recycling can be tricky, especially since what can and can't be recycled differs from county to county.

Knowing how to recycle is half the battle — and luckily, there are pros to share all their tips and tricks.

The scoop

Fifteen-year-old recycling expert Ryan Hickman (@ryans_recycling), from Ryan's Recycling Company, explains a common recycling mistake in a recent post on Instagram.

Ryan's video explains that many people leave their recyclables in a plastic bag and then throw it right into the recycling bin. While the bag is good for collecting, Ryan explains that in most places across the United States, recyclables need to be left loose in the bin so that recycling facilities don't mistake them as trash and so they don't clog up or damage the machinery.

"Please take your items out of the bag before you recycle them," Ryan asks of everyone. "Let your recyclables go free in the bin, so the recycling center can do what it does best: recycle!"

How it's working

Use Terracycle if you aren't sure what to do with a particular item as it has all sorts of solutions listed for even the trickiest of items. You can also chat with Bertie, a Virgo and Bin Side Assistant, for all things recycling through Recycle Check. Bertie will tell you if an item is recyclable in your area, anywhere in the USA.

Reducing the waste in our landfills is incredibly important as they are already overpopulated, releasing toxic gases, like carbon and methane, into the air as everything decomposes. This air pollution contributes to the rising temperatures on our planet, further contaminating our oceans. It just goes to show how small actions can contribute to larger movements.

Beyond recyclables, preventing waste in general is important — and you can even earn money while doing it. Next time you decide to clean out your closet, consider companies like Trashie who will give you incredible rewards in exchange for recycling unwanted textiles through their program. You can sell old sneakers on the SneakerCycle website or return your gently used Patagonia gear through its Worn Wear resale platform for store credit. Similarly, you can trade in your Levi's denim for store credit too.

What people are saying

Ryan's recycling tip was news to some people and a great reminder for all of us.

"Love your video! I know this is a big issue at our local recycling center- the plastic bags mess up the assembly line," one comment agreed.

"Excellent tip!" exclaimed another.

A third posted a GIF with the message, "The planet needs you."

