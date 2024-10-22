This innovative company is offering rewards to people for emptying their closets: 'This is awesome'

It's easier than ever to make sure your unwanted belongings find their next home somewhere other than a landfill.

There's a new recycling game in town, and it's called the Trashie Take Back Bag. Not only is Trashie helping consumers declutter their homes, but it is also offering major rewards in exchange for used stuff.

How does the Trashie Take Back Bag work?

Head over to Trashie's website and place a Take Back Bag in your cart for $20. The new company also offers even more affordable deals if you subscribe or buy more than one bag at a time.

Once the bag arrives at your doorstep, fill it with your unwanted textiles — think clothing, sheets, and towels. Trashie will also take those old sneakers off your hands, in addition to handbags, jewelry, and even last season's holiday decor.

After you've filled the brightly colored bag with your used stuff, scan the QR code for your free shipping label. You can then drop off the bag at any USPS location and start enjoying your rewards. Every $20 bag can get you the equivalent of $30 in TrashieCash.



No wonder social media users are commenting, "Oh, this is awesome!"

Why should I use the Trashie Take Back Bag?

By getting rid of your old stuff, you can get great discounts on new merchandise. Decluttering is a quick way to feel more at ease in your space, and Trashie is making it easier than ever to make sure your unwanted belongings find their next home somewhere other than a landfill.

According to the World Economic Forum, "While people bought 60% more garments in 2014 than in 2000, they only kept the clothes for half as long." Up to 85% of these textiles then wound up in a landfill.

Clothing decomposing in a dump produces methane, a planet-warming gas. By using the Trashie Take Back Bag, you can ditch old items hanging around your home, get great rewards to use toward new purchases, and help save our planet from pollution.

The TrashieCash from a Take Back Bag can be used toward deals from many brands like AMC Theatres, Bass Pro Shops, and HelloFresh.

Are there similar programs to the Trashie Take Back Bag?

There are a lot of companies like Trashie offering smart ways to recycle your old belongings. GotSneakers and ThredUp also give cash or credit rewards when you send in your used items. Even Target now offers recycling programs for their customers.

