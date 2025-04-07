Gardener shares 'genius' idea for reusing old food container lids: 'It's the small things'

It makes sense that avid gardeners would seek sustainable ways to improve their personal contributions to plant life. One gardener on TikTok shared a clever hack for repurposing lids in their garden.

The scoop

TikToker and gardener Rosa (@rosa_garden31) posted a video on incorporating recycling into gardening.

In the video, Rosa shows users how to replace the lid of their gardening product with an old sauce lid, making pouring plant food an easier and more precise endeavor.

The video starts with the original lid being removed. Rosa then replaces it with a pointed lid from an old container to achieve a more even and precise pour.

How it's helping

The internet can be a magical place when it is used to share hacks that promote sustainability. Other TikToks feature natural hacks for yard concerns, such as treating mole infestations and improving potato planting.

Rosa's hack prevents messy, inaccurate pours and keeps the garden immaculate. Instead of spilling and wasting garden food, Rosa repurposes an old lid to better utilize the product.

Recycling hacks can help gardeners avoid making harmful contributions to the environment such as ordering new plastic spout lids online, which creates additional plastic waste. Excess plastic leads to pollution. It also affects gardening and agriculture, as microplastics can seep into the soil, reducing its ability to retain water and affecting crop health.

Better rationing of plant food reduces waste and prevents gardeners from having to purchase the product as often. This keeps gardening costs down, saving plant lovers money.

What everyone's saying

Rosa's video garnered over 100 comments, most of which came from thankful gardeners who were excited to implement the hack.

One commenter expressed their gratitude, saying: "It's the small things. Been spilling powerfeed and seasol on my toes for years. From every gardener here, thank you."

Someone else responded: "I have spare sauce lids!! I have seasol!! TY bye, I'm off to the garden."

"Genius!!" another user replied.

