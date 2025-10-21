Woman shares brilliant hack using empty jars: 'This inspired me'

If you've ever felt a little sticker shock over the price of a trendy coffee cup, you're not alone. But one of the best money-saving hacks doesn't require a trip to the store at all.

A viral TikTok video is reminding everyone of a simple, old-school trick for creating the perfect drink container: Just open your fridge.

The scoop

In a popular video, TikToker Kathleen (@kathleen.kathleen) shared a clip of herself about to enjoy some iced coffee out of a recycled pickle jar.

The video, part of a series on coffee trends, struck a chord with viewers who are tired of spending money on expensive new cups and bottles when a perfectly good option is already sitting in their pantry.

The hack itself is incredibly simple. All you need is an empty glass jar for something like pasta sauce, pickles, or salsa.

To get rid of the sticky label and any lingering smells, one of the easiest tricks is to just let the jar soak in warm water for a few hours. After that, the label should peel or scrape right off, leaving you with a clean, reusable container.

How it's helping

The most immediate benefit of this hack is for your wallet. Instead of spending money on a new cup or water bottle, you're upcycling something you already paid for. It's a small change that adds up. This simple act of reuse is also a powerful way to help the environment.

Reducing our waste is critical to keeping our communities and oceans clean, especially when you consider that a staggering 8.8 million tons of plastic trash end up in our oceans every year.

Finding a second life for a glass jar is one less item piling up in a landfill. Other people have found even more creative ways to reuse jars, from turning them into small planters to using them for cold-brewed tea.

What everyone's saying

The comment section of Kathleen's video quickly turned into a celebration of thrifty creativity. Many viewers shared their own favorite recycled jars.

"Coffee tastes so much better in a recycled jar," one user declared.

Another fan favorite was pasta sauce jars, with one commenter calling the "classico pasta sauce" jar "an elite jar for coffee."

The trend is so relatable that it even sparked a few cravings. One user joked, "This inspired me to go get a pickle from the fridge — thanks diva!!"

