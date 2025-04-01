  • Home Home

Realtors list next-gen geometric home with unbelievable features — here's what makes this dwelling unique

Architects assembled the building on the property like a puzzle.

by Daysia Tolentino
Architects assembled the building on the property like a puzzle.

Photo Credit: Corcoran

Corcoran realtors have listed a geometric five-bedroom home in the Hamptons made from recycled aluminum that boasts efficient features that would save you money in the long run. 

The home, which is located in Southampton, New York, was built in 2012. Architects constructed sections of the house with recycled aluminum in an offsite facility and assembled the building on the property like a puzzle. 

The property has a 12-kilowatt solar panel system and geothermal energy-powered climate controls, which can save homeowners money on their energy bills. 

Solar energy provides a cleaner alternative to dirty energy sources like coal and oil. Lowering the usage of dirty energy sources can help mitigate the amount of pollution contributing to the overheating of the planet. It can also save you up to $1,500 annually on energy costs. 

Meanwhile, geothermal heating comes from energy produced and stored in the earth. Heat from the Earth's core warms the outer layers, eventually making its way to rocks and underground water. Using heat pumps that harness this energy can save you up to $1,000 in annual energy costs. Swapping your regular HVAC system with a heat pump is more efficient and creates less pollution, which is better for the planet. 

While homes like this Southampton dwelling are the epitome of luxury, sustainable energy doesn't have to be. Homeowners across economic backgrounds can get in on cost and energy-saving measures like solar and geothermal sources. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

There are companies that can help you navigate the switch to clean energy. EnergySage has a free tool to help you get started with a quote for solar energy systems. You can also turn to Cala, a next-gen heat pump water heater that analyzes your water usage. 

There are also tax incentives to switching to clean energy, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, such as a 30% credit on solar panel installation. 

Would you trust a home made of recycled plastic?

Absolutely 💯

Depends on the cost 💸

Depends what it looks like 👀

No way 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x