Homeowners rally behind next-gen HVAC system after wave of backlash: 'Mine has halved my electricity bill'

An eco-minded homeowner recently took to Reddit to share their experience with aggressive backlash after getting a home heat pump installed. The instance highlights often contentious battles over planet-friendly actions — and how public misinformation can influence how people think of environmental progress.

The scoop

The Reddit user, who lives in the U.K., wrote that they received unexpected negative reactions after installing a heat pump in their home. The homeowner said they experienced a range of backlash in response to the tech, from snide comments on the cost and effectiveness of heat pumps to death threats on social media.

The homeowner asked fellow Reddit users why this could be, expressing confusion over the "weird, aggressive comments." These extreme reactions are indeed confounding, especially given all the proven benefits of heat pumps for homes and the environment.

How it's helping

Heat pumps are a more sustainable alternative for heating and cooling than traditional HVAC or boiler systems. That's because they do not rely on dirty fuel sources to operate. Instead, heat pumps collect heat from the air, water, or ground outside your home and concentrate it for use inside, according to the Department of Energy. The system also cools via a process similar to an air conditioner or refrigerator, per National Grid.



💡Save thousands with a heat pump

A heat pump can save you thousands of dollars in heating and cooling costs — but first you have to find the right installer at the right price. Use EnergySage's free tool today to find local options, compare prices, and see how much you can save. GET QUOTES

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here.

Heat pumps are less polluting, more energy-efficient, safer, and more economical than other heating and cooling options. According to Carbon Switch, heat pumps can save homeowners between $100 and $1,000 annually on energy bills, depending on home location and size.

"Mine has halved my electricity bill and the house is actually warm all the time," one commenter wrote in response to the homeowner's post.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the post were sympathetic to the homeowner's confusion, offering possible explanations for the unexpected behavior. Many highlighted how ongoing disdain for progressive politics influences how people view environmental protection.

"Some people feel guilty about others acting with more of a social and environmental conscience than them and lash out in response," one commenter wrote. "Those going vegetarian, vegan, or merely trying to go a few days of the week without meat also infuriate some for the same reason."

"We're in a weird age where almost everything signals a political stance," another commenter added. "People aren't responding to the heat pump — even though they're discussing it at a surface level — but are responding to the encroachment of the 'enemy.'"

While aggressive comments are inexcusable, it's understandable that some may critique the cost of heat pumps. According to EnergySage, the average heat pump costs upward of $20,000 to purchase and install.

To help ease some of the cost burden, the U.S. government is offering to cover 30% of heat pump purchase and installation — up to $2,000 — for eligible homeowners. It's courtesy of the Biden-era Inflation Reduction Act, a law that marks Congress' biggest clean energy and climate action to date.

Claiming IRA incentives is surprisingly easy, thanks to EnergySage. EnergySage can help you determine how much swapping to a heat pump could save you. The free online resource gives easy, fast heat pump estimates and compares quotes via its comprehensive tools.

According to EnergySage, the median cost to install a new heat pump in 2023 was $16,025 after incentives. In some states, like Florida, the median cost is $8,700.

But these rebates may not be available forever. President Donald Trump has suggested plans to dismantle the IRA, which could reduce or eliminate government incentives for climate-minded home renovations. Major changes to the IRA would require an act of Congress, but given the uncertain future, taking advantage of IRA incentives sooner rather than later could save you thousands.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.