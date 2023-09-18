TikToker shares mind-blowing way for making money off your trash: ‘Did you know that?’

In just 30 minutes of work, the user revealed that they made $15 for their effort.

A sustainability influencer has dropped a helpful tip for making money off your trash.

The scoop

In a recent video on TikTok, user Love of Earth Co. (@loveofearthco) showed how easy it can be to make money from properly recycling.

“Did you know that 10 out of the 50 United States will actually pay you to recycle?” they ask. “Today I spent a little bit of time getting a nice little leg workout in and crushing some of the cans that we’ve been collecting over the past few months and took them to a local recycling collection facility where they collect glass, aluminum, even plastic, and will pay you for turning them in to be properly recycled.”

How it’s helping

The TikTok user outlines the most immediate benefit of recycling: cash!

In just 30 minutes of work, the user revealed that they made $15 for their efforts, which is far better than minimum wage in most parts of the country. So if you live in one of the 10 states that pay for recycling, go get that easy money.

Recycling properly keeps a massive amount of waste out of our landfills, which means that we reduce the amount of trash that contributes to the pollution of our environment and the dangerous overheating of our planet.

In the United States, households produce nearly 300 million tons of trash per year, which is roughly equivalent to around five pounds of trash per person daily, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

What everyone’s saying

Users shared their own recycling insights in the comment section of the video.

“In a lot of states they can’t accept crushed cans! Just a heads up,” one user shared.

“In Australia you can get 10c for each can and bottle and there’s diy drop off plants everywhere, like a reverse vending machine,” another user explained.

“I live in sweden, here we have something called pant. Most supermarket here have a place where you can recycle your bottles (pant) and get money,” a third user wrote.

