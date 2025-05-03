Ensure you're getting the best resale value out of your car with Recurrent.

Are you a Tesla owner looking to exchange your ride for a different electric vehicle? You can ensure you'll get the best resale value for your car by using an increasingly popular service called Recurrent.

Unlike gas-powered cars, EVs don't have maintenance records to demonstrate their health and value, so if you want to sell yours, having an accurate read on your battery and range is important. According to Recurrent on YouTube, the company uses a team of scientists to help you keep track of your car's battery health.

Potential buyers can feel confident in your car's value with Recurrent's data. Think of it like Carfax or Kelley Blue Book for EVs. Recurrent will even connect you with buyers and dealerships to help you get the best price for your car.

Recurrent's free service compares your car to thousands of others to let you know if its battery is in good shape. It reads data from your battery a few times a day and delivers a monthly report that shows you whether your car is as healthy as similar EVs.

"It's not a competition — it's more like seeing, how's your battery doing compared to what it should be?" Recurrent CEO Scott Case told The Cool Down. "And if there are big problems, we can alert you and say, something's up with your battery."

The demand for electric vehicles has been increasing worldwide. The used EV market, in particular, has been booming, with Recurrent's Used Electric Car Prices & Market Report for the first quarter of 2025 showing that used EV sales increased by 62.6% from 2023 to 2024. With Recurrent, you can get up to $1,400 more on average for your used EV.

For Tesla owners who have been affected by a growing trend of vandalism due to CEO Elon Musk's involvement in politics, selling an EV can feel like a daunting or stressful process. Recurrent can help you get started. It takes just two minutes to register your EV.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.