Gardener shares striking before-and-after photos of low-maintenance plant: 'They're so cool'

A Reddit post has turned heads by showing the encouraging growth of a native plant.

The post, shared in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, features a side-by-side comparison of a single native plant, rattlesnake master (Eryngium yuccifolium), from its humble beginnings to a tall, flowering plant.

In the "how it started" image, a small rattlesnake master plant sits in a garden bed. Next, the "how it's going" image shows the same plant, now tall and mature.

The post is resonating with home gardeners because it demonstrates how low-maintenance, eco-friendly yards can still be visually appealing.

One way to start a low-effort garden is by replacing traditional grass — which often needs a lot of water, fertilizer, and caretaking — with native groundcover.

Switching to a native lawn not only cuts your water bill but also saves hours of yard work. Clover, buffalo grass, and drought-tolerant xeriscaping can flourish without requiring much attention or money. Homeowners can save about $225 a year on irrigation, $100 on fertilizer and pesticides, and numerous hours of mowing.

Clover stays green with minimal care, fixes nitrogen in the soil, and feeds bees. Buffalo grass and other short prairie grasses require only occasional mowing and almost no watering.

Xeriscaping, a form of landscaping that uses drought-tolerant plants, mulch, and rock, further reduces irrigation and upkeep.

Even replacing part of a lawn with these alternatives can save money and energy. The addition of native plants, such as rattlesnake master, can support local pollinators such as bees and butterflies, which play a vital role in protecting the food supply.

The post sparked enthusiasm among native plant fans.

"They're so cool! I hope you get lots of blooms and bugs," one commenter said.

Another chimed in: "Love these. I have several!"

"Enjoy the pollinators," a third shared. "We planted five or six of these four years ago and have soooo many big, beautiful rattlesnake masters all over the place. So many diverse and interesting critters on them. Enjoy!"

