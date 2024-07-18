Gardener shares 'beautiful' progress photos of yard turned prairie: 'How can someone want ... grass with a view like this'

A homeowner stunned Redditors with gorgeous progress photos of their transformed native-plant lawn. Located in south-central Wisconsin (Zone 5B), the prairie lawn is a thriving oasis of blooming rudbeckia, wild bee balm, and purple coneflowers.

The Redditor shared the images to show the native yard's amazing growth after two years and inspire other homeowners to grow native-plant lawns.

"This is so beautiful," commented one user. "Honestly, how can someone want monoculture grass with a view like this, not to mention you'll get lots of finches eating the seeds."

"Awesome!" wrote another Redditor. "What are the little white flowers mixed in there?"

"So those are actually fleabane," responded the gardener who shared the post. "Still trying to figure out where they came from but the pollinators love them."

Native plant lawns are not only aesthetically beautiful but also cost-effective. Compared to grass yards, native plants require less maintenance and upkeep. Since native plants have adapted to the local region over time, they are able to thrive in the local habitat without the excessive use of water and fertilizers.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

After switching to a native plant lawn, you can save money on water, fertilizer, pesticides, and weed control each year. By reducing your use of strong pesticides, you can create a healthier outdoor space for you and your family to enjoy.

Unlike grass lawns, native plants do not require upkeep from gas-powered lawn mowers. As a result, you can also help reduce the amount of planet-warming pollution entering the atmosphere by choosing native plants over grass.

Growing plants native to your region not only cuts down on pollution but also attracts key pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, to your yard. Pollinators are essential for supporting the growth of a healthy ecosystem, as they allow plants to reproduce and spread.

Redditors continued to discuss the stunning results of the lawn transformation.

"Beautiful!" wrote one user. "Very well done."

"Dang!!!!!! Life goals right here," commented another Redditor.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.