Mom thought 8-year-old son was joking until dad found baby rattlesnake that bit him in basement

"I didn't believe him at first — I mean, we were inside! — but I looked at his finger and saw two red dots."

A normal afternoon of playing with Legos at home turned into an emergency when an 8-year-old boy was bitten by a rattlesnake, as Methow Valley News detailed. Making the moment even more surprising, the bite happened in the family's basement.

What happened?

Methow Valley News reported that on May 16, Tristan Kokes rushed upstairs from the basement and told his parents, "Ow, ow, ow, I just got bit by a snake."

Seeing two red marks on Tristan's finger convinced his mother, Jenna Kokes. She told Methow Valley News, "I didn't believe him at first — I mean, we were inside! — but I looked at his finger and saw two red dots." After checking the basement, the paper reported his father, Brett, shouted, "It's a rattlesnake."

After photos confirmed it was a baby rattlesnake, the family called 911. As Methow Valley News detailed, Tristan was quickly moved through emergency care that included Aero Methow Rescue Service, antivenom in Brewster, and a transfer to Sacred Heart Children's in Spokane because Seattle Children's had no antivenom available.

He was discharged after spending four days and three nights in the ICU, per the paper. While he's not completely out of the woods yet, Methow Valley News reports Tristan is back in school and being monitored to see if he'll need additional doses of antivenom.

Why does it matter?

John Rohrer, a retired wildlife biologist, told the publication that rattlesnakes spend the winter in communal dens and begin moving in late spring.

No one knows exactly how the snake got inside, but Jenna Kokes told Methow Valley News she suspects it may have been hiding in one of the family's giant Lego bricks, which the children use both outdoors and indoors.

The situation revealed the importance of being aware and ready for anything while living in venomous snake country, as the Kokes family does. Since human habitats lie in the middle of where these snakes move annually, these chance encounters are highly possible.

What can I do?

Experts say the family's quick response likely made a major difference. Calling 911 immediately and getting antivenom as soon as possible are all critical steps after a venomous snakebite.

Kokes suggested to Methow Valley News that having air ambulance insurance is a smart, proactive move. Rohrer added his own advice.

"They say your best tools for dealing with a rattlesnake bite are car keys and a cell phone," Rohrer told the paper. "You need to get to antivenom."

To reduce the chances of an indoor encounter, inspect toys, boots, storage containers, and other outdoor items before bringing them inside, especially in snake country during warmer months. Homeowners can also keep basements, garages, and entry points as sealed and clutter-free as possible.

Rohrer advised against handling a rattlesnake that gets into a house if you don't feel confident removing it, according to Methow Valley News. Instead, place a bucket or box over it to contain it and call a wildlife control operator, he suggested.

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