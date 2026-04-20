Would you take 200 snake bites to create a better anti-venom formula? This guy did

"People said I was crazy, of course. Some people tried to stop me."

A Wisconsin man risked his life by intentionally subjecting himself to hundreds of snakebites in an effort to advance an overarching antivenom, as a changing climate leads to increased human-snake encounters and snakebite deaths rise.

According to the Guardian, Tim Friede, a window cleaner with zero scientific training, was angry that people kept dying from snakebites. He took it upon himself to become part of the solution.

Snakebites are an often overlooked health crisis, especially in rural areas. According to data from the National Library of Medicine, over 125,000 people die from snakebites annually, with millions being harmed, disfigured, and disabled.

These numbers are likely to grow, too, as the effects of a warming planet lead to increased encounters between humans and venomous snakes. In fact, one study found that the odds of a hospital visit for a venomous snakebite increased by nearly 6% for every two-degree Fahrenheit increase in temperature.

Snakes would prefer to have nothing to do with humans. However, as habitats shrink and food sources decrease or relocate, animals move into new territories, often closer to humans, in search of food and shelter.

Upset by the outcome of some of these encounters, the now 58-year-old Friede spent the better part of two decades allowing some 200 of the world's deadliest snakes to bite him — all of this to build up immunity to create a universal antivenom, according to the Guardian.

"People said I was crazy, of course. Some people tried to stop me," Friede told the outlet. "I understood it was dangerous, but people are dying from snakebites and I was pissed at that. I couldn't get that out of my head."

He injected small mixtures of venom and saline to build up immunity to different snakes before having them bite him. He suffered great harm multiple times and nearly died, spending a few days in a coma.

He reached out to numerous scientists with his findings, but, unlike the snakes, none bit until Centivax hired him in 2019. The company began collecting his blood and isolating his antibodies for the antivenom.

According to a 2025 study, Friede's replicated antibodies can neutralize toxins from 19 snakes in the elapid family, a group that contains around 50% of all venomous species, the Guardian reported.

A trial is set to take place on pets in Australia this year before any use in humans.

"I wanted to make sure this all wasn't in vain, so that people couldn't say I was an idiot for doing this," Friede said of his 20-year trial.

"I knew I was immune and that I could help people bridge that gap," he added. "I wanted to do it for humanity, for people who are the brokest people on the planet."

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