Husky mix gets 2 vials of antivenom after rattlesnake bite on California hike

"It makes me really happy Hiccup's case could help some other dog parent get through the stress of the unknown."

A celebratory walk turned into a frightening emergency for one California dog owner after a husky mix named Hiccup was bitten in the face by a Northern Pacific rattlesnake.

The owner shared on Reddit that the incident happened just after Hiccup's first "gotcha day," or adoption anniversary, and landed him in the pet ER for antivenom treatment.

The poster said they took Hiccup for an "easy hike/walk" in a nearby California town when they came across a rattlesnake stretched across the trail in the late morning, likely warming itself on the path.

The owner said the snake appeared to be "minding its own business," but Hiccup lunged to investigate and was bitten in the face. He was then taken to an emergency vet, where he received two vials of antivenom along with fluids and other medications as doctors monitored him for complications.

The most visible symptom was severe swelling across his face, a common concern with rattlesnake bites. Hiccup's owner was able to carry him from the trail to the car via a baby stroller.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Wishing Hiccup a speedy recovery," one person commented.

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Another person recommended an unusual prevention method.

"You can get your dog rattlesnake trained so they'll learn to avoid them and come back to you if they see them," they explained. "We haven't done it yet and thankfully haven't run into any rattlesnakes unexpectedly but it's on our to do list."

Luckily, Hiccup's owner was luckily able to get him to the vet in time. And perhaps even luckier, the snake didn't strike Hiccup's windpipe, meaning the swelling didn't cut off his air.

Still, this story is a reminder that even routine outdoor time can become dangerous when pets and wildlife cross paths. For dog owners, the consequences can be emotional and financial, especially when emergency treatment and monitoring are involved.

It also highlights a growing reality of human recreation. When people and pets use trails that cut through wildlife habitat, encounters become more likely. In this case, the snake appears to have bitten Hiccup in self-defense.

If you hike or walk with your dog in snake country, prevention is key. Curious dogs are especially vulnerable because they often investigate with their noses and faces first. Keeping dogs leashed, scanning the trail ahead, and giving any snake a wide berth can reduce the odds of a dangerous encounter.

It also helps to remember that snakes may rest on trails, rocks, or pavement to regulate their body temperatures, especially during cooler parts of the day. That means even a familiar route can present a new risk.

Hiccup's vet will be using the photos of his swollen face and treatment for an informational video about rattlesnake bites, according to the owner. "It makes me really happy Hiccup's case could help some other dog parent get through the stress of the unknown or prepare for or prevent this from happening to their baby," they wrote.

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