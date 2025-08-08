Shopper stunned by valuable discovery inside $5 thrift store grab bag: 'Awesome find'

One thrift shopper's discovery drummed up excitement online after they found a rare 1800s gold coin turned into a stickpin hidden inside a bag of costume jewelry they purchased for only $5.

In a Reddit post on r/ThriftStoreHauls, the user shared a photo of the coin with the caption "The coin xrf tested as approximately 90% gold, the stick is marked and tested 10K."

Photo Credit: iStock

Based on similar listings for California fractional gold tokens on eBay, this find could be worth hundreds of dollars. "This is definitely a real coin," one commenter said. "They would use it as a type of currency in the gold rush towns but it wasn't sanctioned by the US government. … I have personally sold several in my shop."

This is a perfect example of why so many shoppers are turning to thrift stores to hunt for more than just everyday bargains. Hidden compartments, unmarked boxes, and mystery bags often hold unexpected treasures, from antique jewelry to rare collectibles. For example, one shopper found a 14-karat gold bracelet mixed in with a grab bag of mixed bangles, while another found a genuine, handmade Navajo sterling silver ring tucked away in a pocket of some thrifted jeans.

Beyond the chances of finding something rare or valuable, thrifting reduces the costs of everyday items. Shoppers can add to their closet or redecorate for a bargain and without adding to landfills. Whether you're looking to save money or stumble onto something truly special, thrifting is the way to go. Plus, it's fun!

Around 85% of all textiles end up in the dump each year, according to Business Insider, and the fashion industry is responsible for generating around 10% of the world's heat-trapping pollution. Thrifting also helps reduce demand for new goods, avoiding the contribution to mass-producing industries such as fast fashion.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Commenters were excited for the original poster. "That's very cool!" one said. "I have sold these coins as singles and ones that have been made into stick pins for around $200. The guys working in the California gold rush would send them back home as souvenirs. Yours is genuine — this is one of the earlier ones. FANTASTIC find!!

"That's an AWESOME find and even having been made into a stickpin is a really cool piece of history," another commenter added. "Fabulous! Congrats!" said a third.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.