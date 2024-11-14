Shopper stunned after spotting brand label on coat at local thrift store: 'This is absolutely incredible'

"Happy you found something you longed for!"

A Redditor's thrift store trip turned into a designer jackpot when they scored a coveted Marimekko x Uniqlo down coat for just $20, a fraction of its original price.

The shopper shared their find with Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls community, where 3.7 million members (and counting) gather to celebrate secondhand treasures. The post quickly gained attention from fashion enthusiasts and bargain hunters alike, demonstrating how thrifting can lead to discovering high-end pieces at low prices.

The photos reveal a stunning ultralight down coat featuring Marimekko's iconic bold floral prints.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"White whale level unlocked!" the excited Redditor wrote, referring to their long-awaited find. "Marimekko x Uniqlo down coat that I longed for but could not afford a few years ago! $20 and I needed a new coat too!"









Thrifting can transform the way we approach fashion and sustainability. By choosing secondhand purchases, shoppers can access designer collaborations and premium pieces that might otherwise be out of reach.

The Marimekko x Uniqlo collaborations are seasonal limited-edition releases, making this thrifted find from a past collection an exceptional deal. Similar jackets appear online for more than $100 — and one commenter even claimed to have seen the jacket priced at $250 online.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Beyond the savings, choosing pre-loved clothing, accessories, furniture, and cookware keeps perfectly good items in circulation and out of landfills. Each year, millions of coats end up in landfills, but thrifting helps extend the life of well-made garments while reducing the demand for new production.

The Reddit community showered the post with excitement and support.

"Omg CONGRATS, this is absolutely incredible!!!!" one user commented, sharing in the thrill of the find.

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Another user connected with the specific design, writing, "Ooohhhhh love that design! So cool.......but warm. Happy you found something you longed for! Enjoy your nice coat!!!!!!"

Perhaps the most touching response came from a dedicated fan of the Finnish design house: "As someone with an Unikko tattoo im so happy for you. treasure that coat!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.