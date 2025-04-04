  • Home Home

Gardener met with warnings after revealing raised bed setup plan: 'Do I need a liner?'

"Everything I've read says they need landscape fabric lining inside."

by Matthew Swigonski
"Everything I've read says they need landscape fabric lining inside."

Photo Credit: iStock

If you consider yourself a gardener, then you already know how rewarding the experience can be from start to finish. But it can sometimes come with valuable learning moments. 

One home gardener took to r/gardening to seek advice on an upcoming project involving cedar boxes. In the post, the Redditor described the situation that left them slightly confused. 

"I'm planning to make a raised cedar wood garden box for my strawberries this year and everything I've read says they need landscape fabric lining inside to help hold in the soil and keep away from direct contact against the wood," the original poster wrote. "Do I need a liner?"

Looking for options, the OP explained that they were hoping to avoid liners that contained plastics that could break down into the soil over time. 

Although landscaping liners are advertised to block weeds and stabilize soil, they have several drawbacks. These include preventing natural soil processes, impeding water and air penetration, and creating a barrier for beneficial soil organisms and nutrients

According to the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, landscaping fabric permeation is a major concern. "Landscape fabric pores will trap dirt and other sediments, making them even less permeable," a Good Growing blog post read

Watch now: Could your lawn be tanking your home's resale value?

Ultimately, landscaping liners can be more trouble than they're worth. Installing these liners can be a time-consuming endeavor that can harm your plants in the long run. 

Wood chips, grass clippings, cardboard, and native groundcover plants are alternatives to landscaping liner.

Native plants can help prevent weeds from absorbing water and other beneficial nutrients. They can also have deeper roots, making it harder for weeds to sprout in the future.. 

In the comments section, two Redditors agreed with forgoing landscaping liner. 

How much time do you spend taking care of the plants inside or outside your home?

Several hours a week 🧑‍🌾

One hour a week ⌛

Less than one hour ⏳

I don't have any plants 😢

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Nope, you don't need a liner," wrote one user. "Personally, I wouldn't use one exactly because they break down and end up in your soil."

"I lined my cedar raised beds with cardboard," added a second commenter. "It breaks down over time, true, but it enriches the soil when it does."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x