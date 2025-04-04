Gardener met with warnings after revealing raised bed setup plan: 'Do I need a liner?'

"Everything I've read says they need landscape fabric lining inside."

If you consider yourself a gardener, then you already know how rewarding the experience can be from start to finish. But it can sometimes come with valuable learning moments.

One home gardener took to r/gardening to seek advice on an upcoming project involving cedar boxes. In the post, the Redditor described the situation that left them slightly confused.

"I'm planning to make a raised cedar wood garden box for my strawberries this year and everything I've read says they need landscape fabric lining inside to help hold in the soil and keep away from direct contact against the wood," the original poster wrote. "Do I need a liner?"

Looking for options, the OP explained that they were hoping to avoid liners that contained plastics that could break down into the soil over time.

Although landscaping liners are advertised to block weeds and stabilize soil, they have several drawbacks. These include preventing natural soil processes, impeding water and air penetration, and creating a barrier for beneficial soil organisms and nutrients.

According to the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, landscaping fabric permeation is a major concern. "Landscape fabric pores will trap dirt and other sediments, making them even less permeable," a Good Growing blog post read.

Ultimately, landscaping liners can be more trouble than they're worth. Installing these liners can be a time-consuming endeavor that can harm your plants in the long run.

Wood chips, grass clippings, cardboard, and native groundcover plants are alternatives to landscaping liner.

Native plants can help prevent weeds from absorbing water and other beneficial nutrients. They can also have deeper roots, making it harder for weeds to sprout in the future..

In the comments section, two Redditors agreed with forgoing landscaping liner.

"Nope, you don't need a liner," wrote one user. "Personally, I wouldn't use one exactly because they break down and end up in your soil."

"I lined my cedar raised beds with cardboard," added a second commenter. "It breaks down over time, true, but it enriches the soil when it does."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.