Homeowner stunned after HOA orders removal of 'harmless' backyard feature: 'Nothing in there about this being against the rules'

"Every little thing becomes a problem with the HOA president."

A Redditor has been getting hit repeatedly with notices from their homeowners association, and they needed to vent on a popular anti-HOA Reddit forum.

"Got a violation last week for a raised garden bed I built in my backyard, not visible from the street, not permanent, nothing crazy," the original poster wrote.

"Just a basic planter box for herbs and veggies," they continued. A few days later, I get an email saying it's an 'unauthorized structural modification' and that I need to remove it or submit it for board approval. I checked the bylaws, absolutely nothing in there about this being against the rules.

"I replied and asked where the violation is specifically stated, and all I got back was some vague nonsense about 'community standards.'"

The OP went on to list other instances when the HOA had gone out of its way to shove its nose in their business. "Every little thing becomes a problem with the HOA president who clearly lives for this kind of petty control," the poster added.

Raised garden beds are a great way to build local ecosystem support, especially when it comes to pollinators. Their populations are in severe decline, so any habitat and nutrition that homeowners can offer is sorely needed. Besides the beautiful insects, gardening does wonders for mental health.

HOAs are notoriously difficult to negotiate with. They can hinder solar panel installations, the support of mature trees, heat pump installations, and other ecologically friendly efforts.

Reddit community members were 100% behind the homeowner in their challenges with the HOA.

"How did it come to the HOA's notice that something not visible from the street was in 'contravention'? Are they poking their nose in ways they shouldn't?" the top reply said.

"Had an HOA go crazy on people for unapproved structures- raised beds, those small bins people have on their porch to keep chair cushions in, etc.," another said. "I made their heads spin around by asking for their legal definition of a structure. That slowed them down until a new board was put in place."

