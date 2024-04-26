Landscaper shares video of stunning DIY yard project: 'I'm very impressed you did that in one year'

"The idea is to slow and filter the water."

As the weather gets warmer, many are eager to get outside and tackle DIY backyard projects. And one impressive urban landscape design that conserves water and attracts wildlife has captured the attention of quite a few people.

A popular video in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit shows a bioswale in a front yard that leads to a rain garden where native plants filter and absorb the water.

The Reddit user shows viewers how they created a narrow linear compression near the side of their client's house to capture stormwater runoff. It leads to a rain garden toward the middle of the yard with a small pond. And as the landscaper wrote in the caption: "The frogs love it."

So how does this type of native garden benefit the environment? In simple terms, the water filters through the soil, plants, and stream gravels, and it naturally removes pollutants, which keeps the toxins from reaching waterways.

At the same time, the system captures and recycles rainfall to hydrate surrounding native plants and grasses. This helps homeowners conserve water and reduce water bill costs while benefiting the ecosystem.

Rain gardens are considered a type of low-maintenance lawn replacement and attract pollinators such as bees, birds, and butterflies. Pollinators are fundamental to our food system by cross-pollinating plants, so choosing a native landscape is a great way to help restore their habitat.

Selecting native plants depends on the region you live in. In general, moisture-tolerant plants that can withstand dry periods do best in rain gardens. For example, if you live in the Pacific Northwest, Yarrow, Coastal Strawberry, and Tufted Hairgrass are known to thrive.

As more homeowners consider eco-friendly landscapes, rewilding yards with lawn replacements is becoming highly encouraged to bring the land back in balance where native plants, animals, and insects can flourish.

In the comment section of the Reddit video, people expressed how they are considering sustainable landscape methodologies of their own. One viewer praised the rain garden, writing: "I'm very impressed you did that in one year!"

Another commenter gave insight to viewers on how the system works, stating: "The idea is to slow and filter the water, recharge the groundwater, and not add to the stormwater going straight to the drain and into the local watershed."

