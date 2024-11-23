  • Home Home

Bystander dumbfounded after stumbling upon questionable city construction: 'How do they even do that?'

Not all bike lanes are created equal, as some can do more harm than good.

by Demitri Fierro
Not all bike lanes are created equal, as some can do more harm than good.

Photo Credit: iStock

Alternative ways to get around are catching on. Drivers are witnessing a shift in vehicle manufacturing to embrace electrification, while city planners are seeking ways to allow residents to travel without releasing harmful pollution into the air

But one Redditor was stunned after stumbling upon a newly installed bike lane, which didn't seem at all helpful for those traveling on two wheels. 

Not all bike lanes are created equal, as some can do more harm than good.
Photo Credit: Reddit
Not all bike lanes are created equal, as some can do more harm than good.
Photo Credit: Reddit

Posted to a subreddit that encourages alternative methods of transportation, a series of photos highlight a bike lane constructed in a suburb of Quebec City in eastern Canada and the particularly bumpy stretch of road it is built on.

Bike lane developments can boost cyclist numbers, which helps to improve air quality and community health by reducing trips taken by car. 

However, not all bike lanes are created equal, as some can do more harm than good. For example, an underdeveloped bike lane in Charlotte, North Carolina, proves the dangers of improper planning as the lane suddenly disappears at an intersection, leaving cyclists vulnerable to fast-moving cars without any protection. 

On the other hand, protected bike lanes, which include physical barriers between vehicles and cyclists, are essential for traveling safety. As more cities recognize these benefits, we can hope to see more developments that prioritize safe and accessible bike lanes for everyone.

Watch now: Can the government create hurricanes?

Cyclists enjoy a lifestyle that promotes individual and collective well-being, per Healthline

Meanwhile, research from Oxford University cited by Future observes that using a bike once a day can reduce transportation-related air pollution by up to 67%. 

As many look to cycling as a form to reconnect with their health, wellness and nature, proper bike lanes are essential to support that journey. 

🗣️ Do you think governments should ban gas stoves?

🔘 Heck yes! 💯

🔘 Only in new buildings 🏢

🔘 Only in restaurants 🍔

🔘 Heck no! 🙅

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"How do they even do that?" questioned one Reddit user, amazed at the improper construction of the bike lane. 

"This is as bad as the ones in Kelowna that wiggle all over the place as they go around parking spots," wrote another user, referring to a similar phenomenon in western Canada. 

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x