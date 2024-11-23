Bystander dumbfounded after stumbling upon questionable city construction: 'How do they even do that?'

Not all bike lanes are created equal, as some can do more harm than good.

Alternative ways to get around are catching on. Drivers are witnessing a shift in vehicle manufacturing to embrace electrification, while city planners are seeking ways to allow residents to travel without releasing harmful pollution into the air.

But one Redditor was stunned after stumbling upon a newly installed bike lane, which didn't seem at all helpful for those traveling on two wheels.

Posted to a subreddit that encourages alternative methods of transportation, a series of photos highlight a bike lane constructed in a suburb of Quebec City in eastern Canada and the particularly bumpy stretch of road it is built on.

Bike lane developments can boost cyclist numbers, which helps to improve air quality and community health by reducing trips taken by car.

However, not all bike lanes are created equal, as some can do more harm than good. For example, an underdeveloped bike lane in Charlotte, North Carolina, proves the dangers of improper planning as the lane suddenly disappears at an intersection, leaving cyclists vulnerable to fast-moving cars without any protection.

On the other hand, protected bike lanes, which include physical barriers between vehicles and cyclists, are essential for traveling safety. As more cities recognize these benefits, we can hope to see more developments that prioritize safe and accessible bike lanes for everyone.

Cyclists enjoy a lifestyle that promotes individual and collective well-being, per Healthline.

Meanwhile, research from Oxford University cited by Future observes that using a bike once a day can reduce transportation-related air pollution by up to 67%.

As many look to cycling as a form to reconnect with their health, wellness and nature, proper bike lanes are essential to support that journey.

"How do they even do that?" questioned one Reddit user, amazed at the improper construction of the bike lane.

"This is as bad as the ones in Kelowna that wiggle all over the place as they go around parking spots," wrote another user, referring to a similar phenomenon in western Canada.

