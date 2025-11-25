Homeowner requests advice after questioning whether heat pump HVACs can handle frigid winters: 'I'm told [this] is just marketing'

Heat pumps are a cost-effective, eco-friendly way to meet your home's energy needs — but can they hold up to the realities of a harsh Canadian winter?

One Reddit user in Quebec questioned whether a ductless heat pump system could handle the province's notoriously harsh winters, with temperatures often plunging below -10°F.

Posting to the r/heatpumps forum, the original poster admitted that "I'm told that the -13°F or -22°F is just marketing" and asked whether these systems can provide enough warmth in real-world conditions.

Several commenters chimed in with reassurance.





"I live in Ottawa and got through all of last winter without turning on my baseboard heaters, heated my townhouse purely through the heat pump (first year in the house and with the heat pump)," another Redditor shared.

Another commenter recommended: "Spend the money on a Mitsubishi hyper-heat unit and get full rated heat down to low temperatures."

Other commenters noted that sizing and insulation matter the most — a well-installed system can keep homes comfortable even during severe cold snaps.

Cold-climate heat pumps use advanced compressors and refrigerants that maintain strong output — but even the best system can struggle if your home is poorly insulated or sized incorrectly. Experts recommend pairing heat pumps with weather sealing and smart thermostats to ensure the proper output without additional wasted energy.

Heating accounts for a massive portion of a home's total energy use, making an efficient system one of the smartest home upgrades you can make. Heat pumps outperform traditional HVAC units by transferring heat rather than generating it, which can cut down your energy consumption and reduce pollution at the same time.

TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to find the best fit for your climate and budget. Cost-effective heat pump HVACs provide reliable heating and cooling year-round, using far less energy than gas furnaces or electric baseboards.

Our HVAC Explorer can help you take advantage of current rebates and connect with vetted installers for an efficient system to keep your home warm and comfortable, and save you up to 50% on heating costs. One HVAC Explorer partner, Palmetto, offers HVAC subscription options for $0 down and payments as low as $99 per month, in addition to offering a dozen years of free maintenance.

