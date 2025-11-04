Homeowner opens up about new energy costs two years after installing a cold-climate heat pump: '[They] ... told me my electric bill would skyrocket'

A Colorado resident opened up about their experiences with a heat pump after an HVAC specialist warned them against installing the next-gen device. Nonetheless, they chose to risk it — and they revealed they've ended up being beyond pleased with their decision.

In r/heatpumps, a Reddit user explained that they selected a cold-climate heat pump, which works at temperatures as low as minus-eight degrees Fahrenheit, for their 1,400 square-foot townhome.

With heating and cooling accounting for nearly half of household energy bills on average, according to EnergyStar, energy-efficient heat pumps minimize these costs compared to traditional HVAC systems while also reducing pollution associated with electricity generation.

Unfortunately, this Redditor said they had a nerve-wracking experience after their contractor, an HVAC specialist, and others "all told me my electric bill would 'skyrocket' and that this probably didn't make a ton of sense without solar panels."

However, if installing solar panels isn't in your plans, upgrading to a heat pump is still worth it, as the OP revealed after two years of heating and cooling their home with the device. They posted a graph comparing their monthly bills with a gas furnace versus a heat pump.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I am happy to announce my total energy bills held steady ... even went down a bit. I am also now benefitting from air conditioning in the summer (previously I didn't have it)," they shared. "The heat pump works fine on the vast majority of winter days, even deep cold snaps."

The OP said they were also thrilled with how their heat pump was "whisper quiet." Additionally, although they paid more for the heat pump than a traditional furnace, the fact that they were reducing their carbon footprint brought them satisfaction.

"I think it's a small price to pay for reduced emissions," they said.

Federal incentives can also bring down upfront heat pump costs. Just remember that the rebate program sunsets before 2031 if funding is exhausted early, while many green tax credits expire Dec. 31. Taking advantage of these programs now could save you thousands.

Other Redditors were grateful to see data showing that heat pumps can withstand the cold.

"Impressive. Thanks for sharing. It's good to see hard numbers on cold weather climate heat pumps," one person said.

"Really appreciate this recap," a Wisconsin homeowner wrote. "I hope for a similar outcome."

