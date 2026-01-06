Homeowner shares honest experience after getting heavily discounted electrical work for EV tech: 'I was expecting a fight'

"He came to my house within three days."

Many would-be electric vehicle owners worry about the cost and hassle of installing an at-home charging station. However, as one Reddit user discovered, working with a vetted installer like Qmerit makes the process easy.

The scoop

A user raved about their experience with Qmerit on Reddit's r/BoltEV community, writing that they were "very pleased" with the speed of the installation process.

"Submitted pictures to Qmerit a day after taking delivery of the vehicle, contacted by an electrician a day later, he came to my house within three days and I'll have my plug installed within two weeks of taking delivery of the vehicle," the user wrote.

Electric vehicles offer huge savings over gas cars. They not only eliminate the need for gas but also require less maintenance overall. Installing a home charger maximizes the savings, since home electricity tends to be cheaper than what's offered at public charging ports.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

To get started installing a Level 2 charger with Qmerit, all you need to do is answer a few questions about your electrical panel. Then, you'll get a free installation estimate, and they'll take it from there.

How it's helping

At-home EV chargers can help allay range anxiety by ensuring that your car is fully charged each morning. Once you hit the road in your EV, you can enjoy the ride knowing that you're contributing to quieter, cleaner neighborhoods free of tailpipe pollution.

Installing an EV charger is just one of many money-saving moves that also happen to have positive environmental effects. For example, switching to smart thermostats and lighting can save you money while ensuring that your home is running as efficiently as possible.

Charging your EV with home solar is the ultimate money-saving energy hack. TCD's Solar Explorer is a great place to get started, since it connects you with trusted partners, offers concierge-level service, and curates competitive bids from local installers to save you up to $10,000 on installation costs.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

What everyone's saying

Commenters marveled at how quickly Qmerit was able to help them install their charging stations.

"Ours took exactly a week," one user wrote. "Bought the car on Friday, submitted form and assigned an electrician on Saturday, they quoted based on the form Tuesday and installed that Friday morning."

Another user shared that they had had a "great experience so far," and that their installation was scheduled for the following week.

The OP was mainly relieved at how smoothly things worked out. "I was expecting a fight based on all the horror stories I've read on here," they wrote.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.