Homeowner shares story after a contractor upgraded their garage for $0: 'Pretty painless process for me'

The only thing better than a new electric vehicle might just be the ease of installing a charger.

One Redditor shared their experience with Qmerit in the r/BoltEV subreddit. They explained how quickly a representative responded to their charger installation request and how easy every step was. The original poster added, "Pretty painless process for me."

Charging an EV at home maximizes your savings. While gas prices average $2.94 per gallon, and public charging stations charge $0.38 per kilowatt-hour, home electricity is much cheaper (except in Hawai'i where it is also $0.38 per kWh), averaging $0.16 per kWh and ranging from $0.12 in five states to $0.31 in California and Connecticut.

Installing a Level 2 charger at home also speeds up your recharging times. Qmerit, which offers free estimates for installations, can help you get started. All you have to do is snap photos of your electrical panel and where you want the charger.

As the OP detailed, the dealer who supplied their Chevrolet Bolt EUV contacted Qmerit a few days after they had bought the EV, and they heard from the clean energy company two days after. Within 24 hours, a contractor had been in touch and later noted that the installation wouldn't cost anything.

"The electrician came today and took about 45 minutes and I'm good to go," the OP added.

Because EVs don't require expensive gas or maintenance such as oil changes, they can save drivers money over time, though EV models are often more expensive upfront due to higher manufacturing costs.

The Bolt was one of the most affordable options on the market before it was discontinued, but there are plenty of alternatives for those who want to invest in the future. Chevy is also set to unveil a next-generation Bolt in 2026.

In addition to the financial benefits, EVs are quiet and clean, reducing noise and air pollution compared to gas-powered vehicles.

You can further boost your EV savings by charging your car at home with solar power. TCD's Solar Explorer can link you with trusted partners to simplify the process and provide competitive bids, saving you up to $10,000 on solar installation.

Other Redditors were similarly pleased with their Qmerit experiences.

"I had a pretty smooth standard installation through Qmerit too," one user said. "Glad to hear others are as well. I am pretty sure this is what GM was hoping would be the typical experience. When the QMerit standard installation goes smoothly, it really is a pretty sweet deal. I think it deserves more prominence in terms of what a good value the Bolt is."

Another Redditor wrote, "That's about how easy mine was too."

