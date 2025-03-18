Homeowner's distressing yard renovation sparks passionate debate online: 'One of the saddest images'

Many commenters were left wondering what the owners were thinking.

Trees stripped of their branches in a yard in Dallas have sparked outrage online, leaving many commenters wondering what the owners were thinking.

A recent photo of mangled trees posted to the r/arborists subreddit upset multiple users. As one commenter lamented, it was "one of the saddest images on this [subreddit]."

The images show trees with all their limbs cut away. The thin trunks stand bare in circular enclosures lined with bricks. Other homes seemingly have full, leafy versions of these trees in their yards.

The original poster asked if people thought that the trees would grow back after their cousin-in-laws "butchered" them.

One commenter replied, "It'll be a bush on a stick … like a lollipop."

Not only will the trees be unpleasant to look at, but the damage to the main branches and the trunks will create weak points that could be snapping points in the future.

Some commenters said that this could have been an attempt at pollarding. Pollarding is a method of pruning that removes the upper branches of a tree to encourage denser foliage and branches to grow while limiting the height of the tree. Pollarding is done at a particular time of year and at a particular stage of tree growth.

Many Redditos found the yard to be unsightly in general, taking note of the grass and the lack of other vegetation.

Homeowners often have issues with trees in their yards when neighbors complain or when they don't know how to care for unhealthy trees.

However, planting and maintaining healthy trees in your yard offers benefits for your home and the environment. Trees can help block wind and reduce sunlight on your home. A 2022 paper in Energy and Buildings also explored the heating and cooling savings that trees can afford.

Trees and greenery are natural coolers, reducing heat islands in populated areas. They also provide shelter for animals, manage water flow, and improve air quality.

Rewilding your yard can be an effective way to promote healthy tree growth on your property. This kind of yard care benefits you and the wider ecosystem.

