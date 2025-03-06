Frustrated homeowner mystified by major issue in front yard: 'Struggling tremendously'

A homeowner in Texas received a wide range of theories and advice after sharing the struggles of a two-year-old tree. The Houston-area Redditor shared photos and background info to the r/arborists subreddit.

They said the trees, which are of the oak variety, were already planted when they moved in. One, they said, was "struggling tremendously" and "very sparse" without "much foliage at all." The pictures back up that observation.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Interestingly enough, they ruled out dreaded mulch volcanoes right off the bat while noting they water regularly. Nothing had done the trick, so they asked the community for help.

One Redditor responded confidently, saying it was a "standard-issue Texas problem."

"Crappy plant material purchased for cheap and planted in a tree-killing tree ring by the lowest bidder," they theorized. They advised the OP to "remove and replace with material from a quality nursery."

Another user agreed and guessed that soil was at the minimum level to comply with suburban housing rules and there was "likely a hard pan of clay (or stone) with an inch of poor quality soil on top."

Other users were skeptical that the mulching was up to par, with one saying that they could "tell that the root collar is buried in the root ball." Another user concurred and commented that while it wasn't a trademark mulch volcano, the OP should expand the mulching area but make it shallower and ensure it doesn't touch the tree bark. They also cautioned against overwatering.

As these users alluded to, poor mulch jobs can dehydrate trees or do the opposite, locking in excess moisture at their roots.

Another user suggested the oak tree wasn't suitable for the hot, dry Texas weather. They recommended the OP look for native tree options, while another user suggested native ground cover plants to shade the tree as well. Going with native options could save the OP water and yard work while providing a haven for pollinators.

A determined user sought to help the OP save their tree, which they said was "just trying to survive the winter."

"Your tree was just hit with a deep freeze in the winter season days ago," they noted. "It will look worse for wear."

They admitted they weren't an arborist but had a laundry list of advice, including liquid fertilizer, more strategic watering, and pruning "unnecessary growth of suckers and undesirable branches."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.