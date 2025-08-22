Gardener shares genius hack for protecting plants from nighttime critters: 'Such a good idea'

TikToker frontgardenhome (@frontgardenhome), an urban organic food gardener, posted a video demonstrating how she uses food packaging to protect her garden's fruits.

"That is such a good idea," one commenter said.

The scoop

Calling it a "turn-down service" for her ripening fruits, the original poster showed how she uses the clear clamshell plastic packaging that commonly contains berries, tomatoes, or other fruits when you purchase them at the grocery store. She closes them over her figs and melons to protect them from critters at night.

She explained that local animals love to eat the fruits in her garden as much as she does, so she repurposes the plastic produce packaging each dusk by tucking in her fruits so the critters can't eat them. The packaging is ideal because it has gaps for the stems and holes to allow airflow, meaning the fruit doesn't suffocate. The animals can't get through the plastic.

She emphasized the importance of removing the plastic shells in the morning to prevent the fruits from cooking inside with the sun and heat.

How it's helping

Anytime we can repurpose or reuse plastic packaging, it reduces waste, keeps plastic out of landfills, and helps protect our oceans from pollution.

Plastic does not completely decompose when it meets its supposed end in a landfill. Instead, it breaks down into microplastics, tiny fragments that pollute the soil, water, and air. They end up inside animals and humans who inadvertently consume them or breathe them in, and they can pose health risks.

In addition, the chemicals plastics contain can contaminate the soil and water supply, creating health and environmental concerns.

Although plastic recycling is a good concept, very little plastic actually gets recycled. If we can repurpose plastic in addition to our recycling efforts, it can make a big impact.

Plastic waste also contributes to air pollution, as it releases carbon dioxide while it sits in a landfill. This affects air quality and contributes to the warming of the planet.

Every little bit helps. Repurposing plastic packaging to minimize plastic waste — especially single-use plastics — is a simple, easy way to make a big impact on the planet.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers who viewed the video commented with appreciation that the OP shared this simple hack for repurposing plastic produce containers.

"Love the repurposing so much!" one TikToker said.

"I love reusing all kinds of things," shared another eco-conscious commenter.

A pleasantly surprised TikToker said, "Ohhhh good idea!"

