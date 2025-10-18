Homeowner shares photo of thoughtless neighbor's infuriating daily habit: 'That's super illegal'

It's perfectly reasonable for any homeowner to want to do whatever they can to protect their home and keep it safe. However, as highlighted by one frustrated Reddit user, some people may take that mindset to a whole new level.

While posting to r/ImTheMainCharacter, the Redditor shared a photo of their neighbor, who not only took safeguarding their property very seriously, they potentially broke the law while doing so.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the post, the Redditor shared a picture of a neighbor's driveway that featured fencing on each side of it. That included blocking off two separate sections of public sidewalk. "My neighbor's gate blocking the sidewalk is like this all day every day," the original poster wrote.

While laws and variances may vary by state, it is generally illegal to block a sidewalk with a fence or any other structure in the U.S. that obstructs public passage. If local government officials are not consulted, homeowners may face fines and orders to remove the structure. So, it is wise to check with local regulations and obtain a permit before building anything that may be considered an obstruction.

As seen in the original post, placing a fence within the public right-of-way can not only lead to mobility issues for pedestrians but can also prevent the use of various forms of sustainable transportation, such as electric bikes and scooters. This can become a hindrance for some and slow down our progress in reducing our reliance on planet-heating fossil fuels.

Users in the comments section also pointed out that obstructing a public sidewalk is generally against the law, not to mention dangerous for pedestrians. Forcing pedestrians and cyclists to walk around a sidewalk obstruction could lead them into a busy roadway, leading to an increased risk of a collision with vehicles.

"Contact the city. No one owns the sidewalk. The city does," one commenter argued. "This also violates handicap access laws so the city will yell at your neighbor for it if they don't do something about it."

"Illegal to block public passageways. Call city dept. of public works and file a formal complaint," another user suggested.

"Yeah that's super illegal in a lot of places. ADA compliancy issue likely," a third commenter noted.

