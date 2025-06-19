Expert shares video of harmful design mistake near city sidewalk: 'I'm convinced city planners don't do research'

An expert arborist recently took to TikTok to show the incredibly damaging method someone took to deal with a tree's unruly roots.

In the video, Lucas the Lorax (@lucasthelorax) shows a beautiful ficus tree whose large roots had been covered by layers of concrete.

As he explains in the video, ficus trees have invasive, aggressive root systems. He goes on to suggest ways to avoid such an insanely frustrating situation: "Plant a different tree. Maybe one that is tolerant of confined spaces and doesn't have such an invasive root system… or wider walkways and better permeable layers."

Ficus trees are known for their beauty and foliage, which provides shade. But their roots are invasive, and they aggressively search out water and other nutrients. This often leads to sidewalks and pavement lifting and cracking.

Pouring cement over a tree's roots will slowly suffocate the tree, but that's not good for a variety of reasons. Trees help beautify neighborhoods as well as provide much-needed shade. More importantly, they are also a source of oxygen, a habitat for wildlife like birds and insects, and an important part of our delicate ecosystems. So, killing trees is hardly the answer.

Unfortunately, this is not the only damaging tree incident Lucas the Lorax has posted on his TikTok. Last year, he showed how trees in an office park were girdled. This means the bark at their base was cut off, which makes it harder for them to absorb nutrients, and could ultimately kill them.

On Reddit and other similar forums, people have asked for advice on how to save trees that have been both purposely and accidentally damaged. For instance, one user described how a perfectly healthy tree in their yard was slowly dying because their neighbor was pouring coffee on it daily, under the mistaken belief it was good for the tree.

Commenters on the original video were understandably disturbed by what they saw.

One said, "that's literally abusing the tree. Totally insane."

Another lamented the planning, or lack thereof, that went into planting these ficus trees in the first place: "I'm convinced city planners dont do research past aesthetics when choosing street trees. I've tripped on too many sidewalks for it to be otherwise."

